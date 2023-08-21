Knife rampage threat uploaded under account belonging to police official
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- An online post threatening a knife rampage at Gangnam Station in southern Seoul was uploaded Monday under an online account belonging to a police official, police officials said.
The post uploaded on Blind, an online community for wage earners, threatened to "carry out a knife rampage at Gangnam Station's Exit 1 in the evening," the officials said. The writer warned people to "be on your guard" because "I will kill you all."
The post was deleted shortly after being uploaded, and the police are tracking down the writer.
Signing up for or writing on Blind requires users to register the names of their employers and have the information verified through corporate email accounts. Every post also automatically comes with a byline that includes the writer's affiliation.
"We will check if the writer is an incumbent police officer," a National Police Agency official said. "We will hunt the writer down and punish the culprit."
