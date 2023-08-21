Police apprehend 192 over online murder threats
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Police have apprehended 192 people for posting online threats of copycat crimes since a fatal stabbing incident in Seoul one month ago, officials said Monday.
During the month since the incident on July 21, in which a man wielding a knife killed one person and injured three others near Sillim Station, 431 online murder threats have been detected, according to the National Office of Investigation.
Police have nabbed 192 suspects responsible for the posts and formally arrested 20 of them.
Of the apprehended, 90 people, or 41.7 percent, were minors, including children under the age of 14 who are not subject to criminal prosecution, the office said.
Last Wednesday, an 11-year-old elementary school student was referred to the Seoul Family Court's juvenile division after posting a threat the day before to carry out a stabbing at a concert in Seoul.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
Yoon's office hits back at ex-President Moon for criticizing jamboree mismanagement
-
Unredeemed miles of Korean Air, Asiana estimated at 3.4 tln won
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
Trilateral summit to help bolster response to N. Korea's threats: presidential office
-
(2nd LD) Arrest warrant issued for rape suspect in Seoul
-
S. Korea, U.S. launch key joint military drills amid heightened tensions with N. Korea