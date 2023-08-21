3 Genesis models earn U.S. Top Safety Pick+ awards

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has earned three top safety pick awards from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for three models of its independent Genesis brand, further proving the quality of its vehicles.

The Genesis brand's GV60, GV70 and GV80 SUV models garnered the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) award in the IIHS' stricter collision tests, Hyundai said in a statement.

"These IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards further demonstrate the remarkable safety performance and design of our vehicles," Genesis global chief safety officer Brian Latouf said in the statement.

The three awarded models are equipped with advanced safety and driver assistance technologies, such as eight or more air bags, forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning and automatic collision notification systems, Hyundai said.

The three models obtained the highest ratings in this year's IIHS collision tests in five categories: moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, side, roof strength and seat head restraint. Vehicles are given one of four grades -- good, acceptable, marginal or poor.

If a vehicle receives an overall rating of good in the five categories, the model is awarded a Top Safety Pick. If it also gets good ratings on its headlights and in the passenger-side small overlap test, the award is upgraded to a TSP+ award.

In February, the Genesis G90 flagship sedan earned the top safety pick award.

The South Korean automotive group sells vehicles under the Hyundai, Genesis and Kia brands.

This undated file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the Genesis GV60 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This undated Hyundai file photo shows the Genesis GV70 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This undated Hyundai file photo shows the Genesis GV80 flagship SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)