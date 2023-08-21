Yoon calls for fundamental measures against random crimes
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday to come up with fundamental measures against random crimes, his spokesperson said, amid a series of brutal incidents that have shocked the nation.
The instruction came two days after a woman died after being raped and beaten by a random man on a hiking trail in broad daylight. The incident followed back-to-back stabbing sprees that left a total of two people dead and 16 others wounded.
"Please come up with fundamental measures against 'dont-ask-why' crimes, including measures to enhance public safety capabilities," Yoon told Han during a weekly meeting where they discussed economic and public livelihood issues, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
S. Korean Navy to join multinational Indo-Pacific humanitarian exercise
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
Unredeemed miles of Korean Air, Asiana estimated at 3.4 tln won
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
S. Korea, U.S. launch key joint military drills amid heightened tensions with N. Korea
-
Klinsmann proud of Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae as 'ambassadors of Korean football'
-
Trilateral summit to help bolster response to N. Korea's threats: presidential office