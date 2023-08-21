Yoon calls for fundamental measures against random crimes

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday to come up with fundamental measures against random crimes, his spokesperson said, amid a series of brutal incidents that have shocked the nation.

The instruction came two days after a woman died after being raped and beaten by a random man on a hiking trail in broad daylight. The incident followed back-to-back stabbing sprees that left a total of two people dead and 16 others wounded.

"Please come up with fundamental measures against 'dont-ask-why' crimes, including measures to enhance public safety capabilities," Yoon told Han during a weekly meeting where they discussed economic and public livelihood issues, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo enter a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

