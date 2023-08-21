SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DB INSURANCE 81,500 DN 400

HyundaiMtr 186,100 0

AmoreG 30,450 DN 200

Nongshim 465,000 DN 5,000

LotteChilsung 135,000 UP 700

SamsungElec 66,600 UP 300

Hyosung 61,200 0

LOTTE 24,800 UP 300

POSCO Holdings 551,000 UP 2,000

COSMOCHEM 42,400 DN 1,450

SGBC 50,000 0

NHIS 10,220 DN 50

SLCORP 34,100 DN 450

Yuhan 73,900 UP 600

GCH Corp 13,980 UP 210

HtlShilla 86,200 DN 1,600

Hanmi Science 35,300 UP 750

SamsungElecMech 142,300 DN 2,300

Hanssem 57,100 DN 1,700

F&F 101,100 DN 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 253,500 UP 2,500

Kogas 23,900 DN 250

HDKSOE 113,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,750 UP 2,600

MS IND 19,260 DN 230

OCI Holdings 98,100 DN 700

LS ELECTRIC 94,800 DN 1,000

KorZinc 468,000 UP 2,500

CJ LOGISTICS 80,000 DN 1,100

HITEJINRO 19,380 DN 20

DOOSAN 104,700 DN 200

DL 37,850 UP 150

KIA CORP. 78,100 DN 300

DB HiTek 52,200 DN 1,500

CJ 70,600 UP 200

LX INT 32,550 DN 2,400

SK hynix 116,400 DN 800

Youngpoong 516,000 DN 8,000

Hanwha 25,100 DN 50

