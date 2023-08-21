KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB INSURANCE 81,500 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 186,100 0
AmoreG 30,450 DN 200
Nongshim 465,000 DN 5,000
LotteChilsung 135,000 UP 700
SamsungElec 66,600 UP 300
Hyosung 61,200 0
LOTTE 24,800 UP 300
POSCO Holdings 551,000 UP 2,000
COSMOCHEM 42,400 DN 1,450
SGBC 50,000 0
NHIS 10,220 DN 50
SLCORP 34,100 DN 450
Yuhan 73,900 UP 600
GCH Corp 13,980 UP 210
HtlShilla 86,200 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 35,300 UP 750
SamsungElecMech 142,300 DN 2,300
Hanssem 57,100 DN 1,700
F&F 101,100 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 253,500 UP 2,500
Kogas 23,900 DN 250
HDKSOE 113,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,750 UP 2,600
MS IND 19,260 DN 230
OCI Holdings 98,100 DN 700
LS ELECTRIC 94,800 DN 1,000
KorZinc 468,000 UP 2,500
CJ LOGISTICS 80,000 DN 1,100
HITEJINRO 19,380 DN 20
DOOSAN 104,700 DN 200
DL 37,850 UP 150
KIA CORP. 78,100 DN 300
DB HiTek 52,200 DN 1,500
CJ 70,600 UP 200
LX INT 32,550 DN 2,400
SK hynix 116,400 DN 800
Youngpoong 516,000 DN 8,000
Hanwha 25,100 DN 50
