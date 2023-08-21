KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiEng&Const 34,100 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,300 UP 100
Ottogi 366,500 DN 1,500
GS Retail 23,750 DN 550
LS 105,400 DN 2,300
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES121 80 0 UP800
GC Corp 118,200 UP 2,100
GS E&C 13,810 UP 10
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 590,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 116,100 UP 4,300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,630 UP 70
SKC 90,800 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 12,300 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 28,550 UP 250
Kumyang 132,900 UP 5,100
Daesang 17,980 DN 110
SKNetworks 6,630 UP 370
ORION Holdings 15,180 UP 60
KCC 195,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 87,900 UP 1,400
Daewoong 14,020 UP 100
SamyangFood 178,300 DN 3,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 80,000 DN 1,500
CJ CheilJedang 304,000 UP 500
TaekwangInd 589,000 UP 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,300 DN 30
KAL 23,200 DN 450
LG Corp. 81,000 UP 1,300
POSCO FUTURE M 426,000 UP 8,500
Boryung 8,850 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,700 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,150 0
Shinsegae 197,200 DN 4,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,390 DN 10
SamsungHvyInd 8,210 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 84,500 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 30,150 DN 100
S-Oil 73,500 UP 500
LG Innotek 255,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 132,100 UP 2,100
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
S. Korean Navy to join multinational Indo-Pacific humanitarian exercise
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
Unredeemed miles of Korean Air, Asiana estimated at 3.4 tln won
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
S. Korea, U.S. launch key joint military drills amid heightened tensions with N. Korea
-
Klinsmann proud of Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae as 'ambassadors of Korean football'
-
Trilateral summit to help bolster response to N. Korea's threats: presidential office