HyundaiEng&Const 34,100 DN 600

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,300 UP 100

Ottogi 366,500 DN 1,500

GS Retail 23,750 DN 550

LS 105,400 DN 2,300

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES121 80 0 UP800

GC Corp 118,200 UP 2,100

GS E&C 13,810 UP 10

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 590,000 DN 7,000

KPIC 116,100 UP 4,300

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,630 UP 70

SKC 90,800 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 12,300 DN 100

Hyundai M&F INS 28,550 UP 250

Kumyang 132,900 UP 5,100

Daesang 17,980 DN 110

SKNetworks 6,630 UP 370

ORION Holdings 15,180 UP 60

KCC 195,000 DN 1,500

SKBP 87,900 UP 1,400

Daewoong 14,020 UP 100

SamyangFood 178,300 DN 3,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 80,000 DN 1,500

CJ CheilJedang 304,000 UP 500

TaekwangInd 589,000 UP 6,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,300 DN 30

KAL 23,200 DN 450

LG Corp. 81,000 UP 1,300

POSCO FUTURE M 426,000 UP 8,500

Boryung 8,850 DN 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 60,700 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,150 0

Shinsegae 197,200 DN 4,300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,390 DN 10

SamsungHvyInd 8,210 DN 100

HyundaiMipoDock 84,500 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 30,150 DN 100

S-Oil 73,500 UP 500

LG Innotek 255,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 132,100 UP 2,100

(MORE)