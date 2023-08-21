KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HMM 17,990 UP 430
HYUNDAI WIA 56,700 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 117,600 UP 1,700
Mobis 229,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 108,900 UP 1,300
S-1 55,300 UP 800
ZINUS 25,450 DN 100
Hanchem 175,000 DN 1,900
DWS 34,350 UP 500
KEPCO 17,810 DN 130
SamsungSecu 36,200 0
KG DONGBU STL 7,790 DN 10
SKTelecom 47,250 0
HyundaiElev 42,700 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 137,900 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,650 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,790 UP 220
Hanon Systems 9,320 DN 80
SK 140,100 UP 1,300
ShinpoongPharm 17,610 UP 100
Handsome 18,810 DN 190
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp504 00 UP500
Asiana Airlines 10,890 DN 90
COWAY 41,250 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,300 DN 500
IBK 10,430 DN 10
YoulchonChem 35,900 UP 3,450
LG Energy Solution 526,000 DN 3,000
DONGSUH 17,490 DN 540
SamsungEng 35,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 UP 100
PanOcean 4,450 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 29,250 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 18,910 DN 150
LOTTE WELLFOOD 106,400 DN 500
KT 32,700 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16970 DN230
LOTTE TOUR 14,480 DN 490
LG Uplus 10,230 UP 20
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,000 0
