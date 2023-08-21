KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 85,400 0
Doosan Enerbility 16,020 0
Doosanfc 24,050 DN 100
LG Display 13,340 UP 190
Kangwonland 15,340 UP 170
NAVER 214,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 48,400 DN 50
NCsoft 256,500 UP 6,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,450 DN 950
COSMAX 140,000 0
KIWOOM 95,300 DN 700
Hanwha Ocean 37,750 DN 500
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,890 DN 190
DWEC 4,435 DN 45
KEPCO KPS 33,100 UP 250
LG H&H 444,500 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 568,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 66,100 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 35,100 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,100 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,200 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 98,600 UP 300
Celltrion 145,100 DN 5,300
TKG Huchems 21,500 DN 400
JB Financial Group 8,630 DN 10
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,300 UP 2,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,400 DN 700
KIH 50,400 DN 100
GS 38,300 UP 900
PIAM 28,500 DN 250
LIG Nex1 77,400 UP 2,300
Fila Holdings 36,000 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,100 UP 800
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,050 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,300 UP 135
AMOREPACIFIC 120,000 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 11,700 DN 100
SK Innovation 176,000 UP 1,900
POONGSAN 34,450 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 51,800 DN 200
