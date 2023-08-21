KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 20,650 DN 300
Youngone Corp 56,900 DN 1,100
CSWIND 65,400 UP 300
GKL 15,710 DN 330
KOLON IND 50,300 DN 200
HanmiPharm 305,000 UP 2,000
SD Biosensor 12,320 UP 720
Meritz Financial 49,600 UP 50
BNK Financial Group 6,580 DN 20
DGB Financial Group 7,280 DN 50
emart 72,300 UP 1,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY394 00 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 56,600 DN 600
HANJINKAL 43,000 DN 1,800
CHONGKUNDANG 85,500 DN 800
DoubleUGames 42,650 UP 150
HL MANDO 41,500 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 UP 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 54,500 UP 800
Netmarble 43,150 DN 950
KRAFTON 158,300 UP 300
HD HYUNDAI 59,100 UP 500
ORION 127,400 UP 5,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,450 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,290 UP 50
BGF Retail 162,400 UP 2,200
SKCHEM 61,700 UP 400
HDC-OP 10,130 DN 40
HYOSUNG TNC 322,000 UP 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,000 UP 5,000
HANILCMT 12,270 DN 90
SKBS 76,100 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,460 UP 80
KakaoBank 25,650 UP 50
HYBE 238,500 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 87,500 DN 1,700
DL E&C 29,750 DN 250
kakaopay 43,700 DN 850
K Car 11,750 DN 20
SKSQUARE 44,150 UP 200
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
S. Korean Navy to join multinational Indo-Pacific humanitarian exercise
-
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
Unredeemed miles of Korean Air, Asiana estimated at 3.4 tln won
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
S. Korea, U.S. launch key joint military drills amid heightened tensions with N. Korea
-
Klinsmann proud of Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae as 'ambassadors of Korean football'
-
Trilateral summit to help bolster response to N. Korea's threats: presidential office