Hansae 20,650 DN 300

Youngone Corp 56,900 DN 1,100

CSWIND 65,400 UP 300

GKL 15,710 DN 330

KOLON IND 50,300 DN 200

HanmiPharm 305,000 UP 2,000

SD Biosensor 12,320 UP 720

Meritz Financial 49,600 UP 50

BNK Financial Group 6,580 DN 20

DGB Financial Group 7,280 DN 50

emart 72,300 UP 1,200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY394 00 DN250

KOLMAR KOREA 56,600 DN 600

HANJINKAL 43,000 DN 1,800

CHONGKUNDANG 85,500 DN 800

DoubleUGames 42,650 UP 150

HL MANDO 41,500 DN 800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 UP 7,000

Doosan Bobcat 54,500 UP 800

Netmarble 43,150 DN 950

KRAFTON 158,300 UP 300

HD HYUNDAI 59,100 UP 500

ORION 127,400 UP 5,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,450 0

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,290 UP 50

BGF Retail 162,400 UP 2,200

SKCHEM 61,700 UP 400

HDC-OP 10,130 DN 40

HYOSUNG TNC 322,000 UP 2,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,000 UP 5,000

HANILCMT 12,270 DN 90

SKBS 76,100 UP 300

WooriFinancialGroup 11,460 UP 80

KakaoBank 25,650 UP 50

HYBE 238,500 UP 2,000

SK ie technology 87,500 DN 1,700

DL E&C 29,750 DN 250

kakaopay 43,700 DN 850

K Car 11,750 DN 20

SKSQUARE 44,150 UP 200

