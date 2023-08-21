Police investigating 18 alleged offenses related to World Scout Jamboree

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Police are investigating 18 cases of alleged offenses, including five sexual crimes, in connection with the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, officials said Monday.

Four of the five sexual crimes involve indecent act by compulsion and the other was a rape case. But police said the rape case will be closed as it was found that a witness mistook a female Scout sleeping without clothes on for a rape victim.

The female Scout also told police no sexual assault happened.

The other offenses under investigation also include three cases of trespassing and five cases of theft or assault.

Also included are offenses on the part of organizers, including a complaint filed against Gender Equality and Family Minister Kim Hyun-sook on charges of failing to fulfill her duty as the main organizer in charge of the World Scout Jamboree.

A citizen had also filed a complaint against the head of command of the fire department, citing the inappropriate use of an ambulance vehicle to move the luggage of the Scouts during their withdrawal from their lodgings.



Participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree withdraw their tents from the campsite in Buan County, 204 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo taken Aug. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

