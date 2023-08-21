Defense ministry to transfer case on Marine's death to police
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry decided Monday to transfer the findings of a preliminary probe into last month's death of a young Marine to the police after conducting a review on the Marine Corps' investigation, officials said.
The Criminal Investigation Command under the ministry has been in charge of reviewing the probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was swept away by a torrent at a stream in Yecheon County, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on July 19 while on a mission to search for victims of downpours.
The unit listed two Marine battalion commanders on suspicion of criminal charges in the new documents to be sent to the police, compared with eight officials, including the 1st Marine Division's commander, in an earlier document drafted by the Marine Corps unit.
The military police is to transfer a case, involving a troop fatality, to the police if there are signs of any criminal activity.
The ministry's unit found that the two battalion commanders had ordered troops deployed for the mission to enter the stream up to their waist despite orders from their superior for them to enter only until the top of their boots.
There were issues involving four other officials, including 1st Marine Division Commander Maj. Gen. Im Seong-geun, but the unit decided to only send facts surrounding their involvement in the case, according to an official at the unit.
The unit cited limitations in determining specific criminal allegations against the individuals with records that have been obtained so far.
The ministry's latest move came amid a growing controversy over the investigation into Chae's death.
Col. Park Jung-hun, who spearheaded the initial Marine Corps probe, sent the case to the police on Aug. 2 despite orders from the ministry to put off the transfer for further review.
Park has claimed he had been pressured by the ministry to omit allegations of criminal activity by individuals in the report. The ministry has rejected the claim.
Park's move prompted the ministry to retrieve the case back from the police for it to undergo further review by its investigation unit. Park has since been relieved of his duties by the Marine Corps for his alleged insubordination.
