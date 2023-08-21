S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 21, 2023
All News 16:32 August 21, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.510 3.471 +3.9
2-year TB 3.796 3.729 +6.7
3-year TB 3.795 3.729 +6.6
10-year TB 3.973 3.914 +5.9
2-year MSB 3.792 3.738 +5.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.563 4.501 +6.2
91-day CD 3.700 3.700 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
S. Korean Navy to join multinational Indo-Pacific humanitarian exercise
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
Unredeemed miles of Korean Air, Asiana estimated at 3.4 tln won
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
S. Korea, U.S. launch key joint military drills amid heightened tensions with N. Korea
-
Klinsmann proud of Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae as 'ambassadors of Korean football'
-
Trilateral summit to help bolster response to N. Korea's threats: presidential office