Yoon likely to replace industry minister: sources

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly plans to replace his industry minister, according to sources Monday.

According to a presidential office official, Bang Moon-kyu, minister of government policy coordination, is expected to be appointed to replace Lee Chang-yang, minister of trade, industry and energy, on Tuesday.

A career public servant, Bang has extensive experience in areas related to ministries of finance, agriculture and health. He also served as the head of the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea from 2019 to 2022.

First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun is reportedly one of the top candidates to take the position of the new policy coordination minister.



In this file photo, Government Policy Coordination Minister Bang Moon-kyu (C) speaks at a press briefing for the World Scout Jamboree at a press center in Buan, about 200 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

