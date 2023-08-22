Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 August 22, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/25 Rain 80
Incheon 30/25 Rain 80
Suwon 31/25 Rain 80
Cheongju 33/25 Rain 60
Daejeon 33/24 Rain 60
Chuncheon 31/24 Rain 80
Gangneung 35/25 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 32/26 Rain 60
Gwangju 32/26 Rain 60
Jeju 33/27 Rain 60
Daegu 34/25 Sunny 20
Busan 32/26 Cloudy 0
