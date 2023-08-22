Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

August 22, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Rain 80

Incheon 30/25 Rain 80

Suwon 31/25 Rain 80

Cheongju 33/25 Rain 60

Daejeon 33/24 Rain 60

Chuncheon 31/24 Rain 80

Gangneung 35/25 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 32/26 Rain 60

Gwangju 32/26 Rain 60

Jeju 33/27 Rain 60

Daegu 34/25 Sunny 20

Busan 32/26 Cloudy 0

