BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook's debut solo single, "Seven," stayed atop the U.S. Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for the fifth consecutive week.
According to the latest charts unveiled Monday (U.S. local time), "Seven" continued to lead both charts for five weeks in a row, making Jungkook the first K-pop act to achieve the feat.
The two charts are determined by a combination of streaming and sales data from more than 200 countries worldwide, while the second chart excludes U.S. data in its calculation.
"Seven" ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 104.3 million streams and 4,000 copies sold worldwide from Aug. 11-17.
The song is the second to debut atop the Global 200 this year and spend at least its first five weeks at No. 1, after Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" spent its first six weeks on top of the chart.
