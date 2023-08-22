Seoul shares driven higher by tech surge
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday on tech gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 17.3 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,526.1 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, Wall Street closed mixed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallying 1.56 percent and the S&P 500 rising 0.69 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.11 percent.
U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, which has spurred the artificial intelligence boom this year, sharply rose 8.3 percent ahead of its earnings report slated for Wednesday.
SoftBank's chip designer Arm also filed for a Nasdaq listing at a US$64 billion valuation, the biggest U.S. initial public offering in nearly two years.
In Seoul, most top-cap companies opened higher, with chip companies leading the gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rallied 0.9 percent, and its smaller semiconductor rival SK hynix jumped 2.23 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 2.09 percent, Samsung SDI increased 1.02 percent, and LG Chem rose 1.94 percent.
Internet giant Naver surged 3.26 percent.
Carmakers also opened strong, with top automaker Hyundai Motor climbing 0.43 percent and Kia going up 0.51 percent.
Among the decliners, major biotech firm Samsung Biologics shed 0.9 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,341.4 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 1.2 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
S. Korean Navy to join multinational Indo-Pacific humanitarian exercise
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
Klinsmann proud of Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae as 'ambassadors of Korean football'
-
S. Korea, U.S. launch key joint military drills amid heightened tensions with N. Korea
-
'Child prodigy' drops out of high school due to bullying, his father says
-
S. Korea explained to China results of trilateral summit through diplomatic channels: Seoul FM
-
(4th LD) N. Korean leader inspects cruise missile test as S. Korea-U.S. military drills begin