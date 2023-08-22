'Boys with Luv' becomes BTS' 2nd music video to top 1.7 bln YouTube views
All News 09:37 August 22, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS' music video for its 2019 song "Boys with Luv" has surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube, making it the second-most watched video following "Dynamite," its agency said Tuesday.
The music video, uploaded on YouTube in April 2019, reached the milestone at 8:18 p.m. Monday, according to Big Hit Music.
"Boys with Luv," featuring American singer Halsey, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the main singles chart for eight weeks in a row.
BTS has 39 music videos that have garnered over 100 million YouTube views.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
