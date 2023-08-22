Delinquency ratio on bank loans inches down in June
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea edged down in June from a month earlier, preliminary data showed Tuesday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans came to 0.35 percent as of end-June, down 0.05 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The figure was up 0.15 percentage point from a year earlier.
The ratio of newly overdue loans in June was 0.09 percent, down 0.01 percentage point from the previous month. The value of newly overdue loans was 2 trillion won (US$1.49 billion).
The delinquency ratio for corporate loans fell 0.06 percentage point on-month to 0.37 percent in June, and the figure for households dropped 0.04 percentage point on-month to 0.33 percent.
The FSS said the banks' delinquency ratio is not particularly higher compared with the pre-pandemic level but will keep recommending that the banks manage their financial soundness amid the global economic slowdown and tightening monetary policy.
