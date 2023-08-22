Aug. 23



1911 -- The Japanese colonial government, which ruled the Korean Peninsula from 1910 until 1945, announces a new public education system in Korea that prohibits the use of Korean language at schools.



1971 -- A group of 24 South Korean commandos, who trained on an island off the country's west coast called Silmi Island to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Il-sung, blows itself up while trying to enter Seoul on a stolen bus.



1974 -- President Park Chung-hee cancels two emergency acts prohibiting any attempts, requests or discussions to amend the Yushin Constitution, which gives him the right to appoint a large portion of the National Assembly. Park rose to power through a 1960 military coup.



1977 -- Bulgaria allows South Korean diplomats to enter its country, becoming the first Eastern European nation to do so.



1996 -- South Korea signs a visa waiver program with El Salvador.



1999 -- South Korea and China hold their first military talks since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War in Beijing. The two normalized diplomatic ties in 1992.



2001 -- President Kim Dae-jung holds a summit with the visiting Vietnamese head of state Tran Duc Luong.



2005 -- South Korean pop star Cho Yong-pil gives a concert in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang to mark the 60th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule.



2009 -- The state funeral of the late President Kim Dae-jung takes place in Seoul, attended by tens of thousands of people, including incumbent President Lee Myung-bak. North Korea sent a group of delegates to the funeral. Kim died of pneumonia.



2015 -- South and North Korea open rare high-level talks at the border village of Panmunjom that separates the two Koreas. The talks that lasted for three days produced an agreement on defusing tensions heightened over a land mine blast blamed on the North in early August. The incident maimed two South Korean soldiers near the border.



2016 -- A 59-year-old man from the southern city of Gwangju is diagnosed with cholera. It was the first confirmed case of the waterborne disease infection in 15 years in South Korea.



2019 -- South Korea's foreign ministry calls in Japan's top envoy in Seoul to officially notify Tokyo of its intent to end a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact. First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young gave Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine a note verbale, a diplomatic document, to formally express Seoul's intent to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).



2022 -- Russian military aircraft enter South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without notice, prompting the Air Force to scramble fighters to the scene. The air defense zone is not territorial airspace but is delineated to call on foreign planes to identify themselves so as to prevent accidental clashes.

