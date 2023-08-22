The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:08 August 22, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.57 3.57
2-M 3.62 3.62
3-M 3.68 3.67
6-M 3.79 3.78
12-M 3.88 3.86
(END)
