(LEAD) Yoon names new industry minister, Supreme Court chief justice

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday named a new industry minister in a reshuffle that also affected one other ministerial post and four vice ministerial posts.

Minister of Government Policy Coordination Bang Moon-kyu was nominated as the new minister of trade, industry and energy, while First Vice Finance Minister Bahng Ki-sun was named the new policy coordination minister, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said in a press briefing.



Minister of Government Policy Coordination Bang Moon-kyu, who has been nominated as the new industry minister, arrives at the government complex in Seoul on Aug. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

"As a veteran economic official with a broad understanding of and ability to coordinate overall state affairs, we determined that (Bang) will be the right person to pursue regulatory innovation, export promotion and other state tasks for the industrial sector," Kim said.

Bang's appointment is subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing. If confirmed, he will replace Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang amid reports Yoon has been dissatisfied with the pace of progress in his push to revive the nuclear energy sector.

Yoon also tapped Kim Byoung-hwan, presidential secretary for economic and financial affairs, as first vice finance minister; Ko Ki-dong, vice mayor of Sejong, as vice interior minister; Yi Han-kyung, chief of the disaster management office at the interior ministry, as head of the ministry's department for disaster and safety management; and Kim Hyeong-ryeol, CEO of the Construction Industry Guarantee, as head of the National Agency for Administrative City Construction (NAACC).

Lee Sang-rae, the current head of the NAACC, a state body responsible for building the administrative city of Sejong, was effectively recommended for dismissal by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in connection with his alleged mishandling of a deadly underpass flooding that claimed the lives of 14 people last month.

Earlier in the day, Yoon also nominated Lee Gyun-ryong, a judge at the Seoul High Court, as the new Supreme Court chief justice.

Lee is a graduate of the Seoul National University School of Law and has served as a judge at various courts, including the Seoul Central District Court and the Gwangju High Court.

His appointment is subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing, followed by a vote during a plenary session.

The nomination came as current Chief Justice Kim Meong-su's term is set to end Sept. 24.



This photo provided by the presidential office shows Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

