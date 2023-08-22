Challenge to S. Korea, U.S. or Japan will be considered 'challenge to all': White House official
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed to commit to crisis consultation during their trilateral summit last week based on the recognition that "a challenge to any one of us is a challenge to all of us," a senior White House official said Tuesday.
Kurt Campbell, U.S. National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, made the remark at a digital press briefing following the three-way summit held at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, where the leaders signed a series of documents agreeing to boost security and economic cooperation.
"I think if you read the documents carefully, they're based on an understanding that a challenge to any one of us is a challenge to all of us, and I think that's an important recognition and one that we intend to build on," Campbell said.
He also stressed that trilateral efforts to bolster security do not target China despite Beijing's concerns.
"I do not believe that these countries -- the United States, Japan and South Korea -- believe that they are taking steps aimed at China," Campbell said. "I think they're taking steps they believe to protect themselves, to ensure that the progress that they've made is protected and secured, and to work more closely together in a world increasingly uncertain."
Campbell noted that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's decision to "firmly back" Moscow have had an "unnerving" effect on Northeast Asian countries. "This anxiety has provoked a desire for countries who are more like-minded to make sure that we are working together constructively."
"We've seen a number of steps on the part of China that are provocative, a massive military buildup and a number of steps that have caused anxiety not just in Japan and South Korea but in the region as a whole," he said.
He further added that the summit provided an opportunity for the countries to "work together in ways constructively and peacefully to preserve the operating system, the democratic engagement that we all share between the United States, Japan and South Korea."
On ways to ensure the institutionalization of trilateral cooperation, Campbell said the initiative is a "very ambitious agenda" that requires the commitment of the three countries.
"I think it's appropriate to have some ambition for these trilateral engagements but at the same time to realize that steps have to be taken carefully, and we cannot get ahead of the political context that each of us deals with," he said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
S. Korean Navy to join multinational Indo-Pacific humanitarian exercise
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
Klinsmann proud of Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae as 'ambassadors of Korean football'
-
'Child prodigy' drops out of high school due to bullying, his father says
-
S. Korea explained to China results of trilateral summit through diplomatic channels: Seoul FM
-
(LEAD) N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of outbreak of 'thermonuclear war'