The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea issues maritime safety warnings over N.K. satellite launch plan

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday issued a navigational warning for vessels over North Korea's planned launch of a satellite later this month.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries issued the warning at around 8:08 a.m., after the Japanese Coast Guard took the same step earlier in the day as Pyongyang has notified Tokyo of its intention to launch a satellite between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31.



-----------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo

SEOUL -- North Korea has notified Japan of its plan to launch a satellite between Thursday and Aug. 31, according to a Japanese news report, as the country seeks to put a spy satellite into orbit following its failure in May.

The North informed Japan's coast guard of its plan to designate three maritime danger zones -- two of which are west of the Korean Peninsula and the other is to the east of the Philippines' island of Luzon, Japan's Kyodo News reported Tuesday.



-----------------

N. Korea slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of outbreak of 'thermonuclear war'

SEOUL -- North Korea denounced South Korea and the United States on Tuesday for staging their annual joint military exercise, warning that the drills could trigger an unprecedented "thermonuclear war" on the Korean Peninsula.

The North also accused Seoul, Washington and Tokyo of holding their trilateral summit at Camp David last week to adopt a series of documents to "detail, plan and formulate" nuclear war provocations, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary.



-----------------

Autopsy suggests rape victim died from strangulation

SEOUL -- The victim of last week's fatal sexual assault on a hiking trail in Seoul appears to have died from strangulation, police said Tuesday, citing a tentative autopsy result from the National Forensic Service (NFS).

The victim, known only as a female elementary school teacher in her 30s, was seriously injured while being sexually assaulted, allegedly by a 30-year-old man, surnamed Choi, on the hillside trail in Seoul's southern district of Sillim last Thursday and died at a hospital two days later.



------------------

(LEAD) Japan to start Fukushima water release Thursday

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that Japan will begin to discharge treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant Thursday, despite lingering safety concerns.

The controversial decision came after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gave final approval to the discharge last month, saying Japan's release plan met international standards.



-----------------

S. Korea looking to win medals early and often at Hangzhou Asiad

SEOUL -- The countdown for the 19th Asian Games, taking place in Hangzhou, China, will reach 30 days Thursday, and South Korea's preparation for redemption will only intensify.

The competition, delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will open Sept. 23, and South Korea will try not to waste time winning medals.



-----------------

FKI to announce revamp plans after setback from scandal

SEOUL -- The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) was set to announce a string of measures Tuesday in a major revamp aimed at restoring its reputation as an influential business lobby after years of setback over a political scandal.

The plans will include the formal appointment of its new leader, Poongsan Group Chairman Ryu Jin, a prominent businessman known for his wide personal and work connections with the U.S. business community.



-----------------

N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un scolded the country's premier over his "irresponsible" attitude in preventing damage from heavy rains as Kim inspected a flooded area, the North's state media reported Tuesday.

Kim also criticized the cabinet of Premier Kim Tok-hun for bungling economic plans, saying that administrative and economic rules have become "severely disorderly," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

(END)