Gov't, PPP agree on set of countermeasures against random crimes

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Tuesday to develop a comprehensive set of countermeasures against heinous crimes targeting random people in response to a series of brutal incidents that have shocked the nation.

Recently, a woman died after being raped and beaten by a random man on a hiking trail in broad daylight. The incident followed back-to-back stabbing sprees that left a total of two people dead and 16 others wounded.

The proposal entails the establishment of specialized prisons to facilitate the rehabilitation of perpetrators involved in such heinous crimes, according to Rep. Park Dae-chul, the PPP's chief policymaker.

Furthermore, support for victims will be bolstered, including financial assistance to cover treatment costs.

"In cases where annual expenses exceed 15 million won (US$11,000), or a total of 50 million won, additional support can be obtained through a special resolution, and we have decided to activate such resolutions more effectively," Park told reporters after a meeting with government officials.

Park also said that the two sides plan to advocate for legislation requiring life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for individuals convicted of these heinous crimes.

On Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to come up with fundamental measures against random crimes.



The government and the ruling People Power Party hold a meeting at the National Assembly on Aug. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

