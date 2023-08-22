(profile) New industry minister known for economic expertise, rich experiences

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Bang Moon-kyu, the incumbent government policy coordination minister, is expected to lead the country's overall energy policy with his expertise in economic policies and extensive experience in government service.

Bang, who currently leads the Office for Government Policy Coordination, was named the chief of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday to replace Lee Chang-yang.

Bang, 61, majored in English literature at Seoul National University and passed the civil service exam in 1984. He received a master's degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School in 1995.

The nominee has served in various capacities at the finance ministry, as well as the presidential office and the agriculture ministry, and has had the experience of working at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Bang served as the vice health minister from 2015-2017 and led the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea for about three years until 2022 before being tapped as the government policy coordination minister.



