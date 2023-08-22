KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Kumyang 129,600 DN 3,300
SKNetworks 6,580 DN 50
ORION Holdings 15,170 DN 10
Daesang 18,080 UP 100
Hanon Systems 9,480 UP 160
SK 142,000 UP 1,900
ShinpoongPharm 17,070 DN 540
SAMSUNG SDS 134,700 DN 3,200
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,050 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,790 0
Handsome 18,400 DN 410
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp501 00 DN300
Asiana Airlines 10,810 DN 80
COWAY 42,700 UP 1,450
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,800 DN 500
SAMSUNG CARD 29,200 DN 50
IBK 10,460 UP 30
DONGSUH 17,630 UP 140
SamsungEng 35,550 UP 550
SAMSUNG C&T 103,600 UP 1,100
PanOcean 4,370 DN 80
SamsungSecu 36,800 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 7,670 DN 120
KEPCO 17,950 UP 140
SKTelecom 47,150 DN 100
Mobis 230,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 108,900 0
S-1 54,700 DN 600
ZINUS 25,750 UP 300
Hanchem 173,400 DN 1,600
DWS 34,500 UP 150
DL 37,150 DN 700
HITEJINRO 19,340 DN 40
Yuhan 73,500 DN 400
SLCORP 34,700 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 79,200 DN 800
DOOSAN 105,700 UP 1,000
KCC 197,000 UP 2,000
SKBP 86,200 DN 1,700
AmoreG 29,950 DN 500
