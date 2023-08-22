KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 187,900 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 116,600 DN 1,000
SKC 91,000 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,660 UP 30
SamsungElecMech 143,900 UP 1,600
Hanssem 58,500 UP 1,400
F&F 100,700 DN 400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 0
Kogas 23,850 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 252,500 DN 1,000
HDKSOE 113,000 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,900 DN 850
MS IND 19,500 UP 240
OCI Holdings 98,300 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 97,900 UP 3,100
KorZinc 473,500 UP 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 8,290 UP 80
HyundaiMipoDock 83,800 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 30,000 DN 150
S-Oil 72,900 DN 600
LG Innotek 259,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 130,100 DN 2,000
HMM 17,200 DN 790
HYUNDAI WIA 56,900 UP 200
Daewoong 13,870 DN 150
SamyangFood 181,000 UP 2,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 79,300 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 300,500 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 580,000 DN 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,320 UP 20
KAL 23,300 UP 100
LG Corp. 81,200 UP 200
NCsoft 256,500 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,900 DN 550
COSMAX 139,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 97,600 UP 2,300
Hanwha Ocean 35,850 DN 1,900
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,130 UP 240
DWEC 4,455 UP 20
CheilWorldwide 19,030 UP 120
