KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,500 UP 4,100
KT 32,450 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16800 DN170
LOTTE TOUR 15,000 UP 520
LG Uplus 10,180 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 DN 200
KT&G 85,700 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 15,990 DN 30
Doosanfc 24,050 0
LG Display 13,220 DN 120
Kangwonland 15,360 UP 20
NAVER 221,000 UP 6,500
Kakao 48,650 UP 250
POSCO FUTURE M 438,000 UP 12,000
Boryung 8,890 UP 40
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,000 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,450 UP 300
Shinsegae 197,300 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,960 DN 1,430
KIA CORP. 78,800 UP 700
SK hynix 116,500 UP 100
Youngpoong 513,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 464,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 49,950 DN 50
Hyosung 61,600 UP 400
LOTTE 24,550 DN 250
GCH Corp 13,850 DN 130
LotteChilsung 135,800 UP 800
COSMOCHEM 43,500 UP 1,100
POSCO Holdings 560,000 UP 9,000
DB INSURANCE 79,300 DN 2,200
SamsungElec 66,600 0
NHIS 10,330 UP 110
HyundaiElev 46,900 UP 4,200
LS 110,300 UP 4,900
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES122 10 0 UP300
GC Corp 116,700 DN 1,500
GS E&C 13,870 UP 60
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 598,000 UP 8,000
KPIC 114,200 DN 1,900
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
S. Korean Navy to join multinational Indo-Pacific humanitarian exercise
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
Klinsmann proud of Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae as 'ambassadors of Korean football'
-
'Child prodigy' drops out of high school due to bullying, his father says
-
S. Korea explained to China results of trilateral summit through diplomatic channels: Seoul FM
-
(LEAD) N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo
-
S. Korea, U.S. launch key joint military drills amid heightened tensions with N. Korea