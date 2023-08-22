KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GS Retail 23,650 DN 100
Ottogi 370,000 UP 3,500
YoulchonChem 31,700 DN 4,200
LG Energy Solution 539,000 UP 13,000
HtlShilla 85,800 DN 400
Hanmi Science 34,250 DN 1,050
TaihanElecWire 12,280 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 28,050 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY392 50 DN150
HyundaiEng&Const 34,100 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,150 DN 150
Hanwha 24,800 DN 300
DB HiTek 51,300 DN 900
CJ 70,900 UP 300
LX INT 31,450 DN 1,100
KEPCO KPS 33,300 UP 200
LG H&H 435,000 DN 9,500
LGCHEM 573,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 66,200 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 34,950 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,950 DN 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,200 0
LGELECTRONICS 98,700 UP 100
Celltrion 143,400 DN 1,700
TKG Huchems 21,550 UP 50
JB Financial Group 8,640 UP 10
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,400 DN 900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,600 UP 200
KIH 51,000 UP 600
GS 37,800 DN 500
LIG Nex1 77,600 UP 200
Fila Holdings 36,550 UP 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,400 UP 300
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,100 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,230 DN 70
AMOREPACIFIC 118,700 DN 1,300
FOOSUNG 11,630 DN 70
SK Innovation 177,000 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 34,200 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 52,200 UP 400
