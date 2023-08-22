GS Retail 23,650 DN 100

Ottogi 370,000 UP 3,500

YoulchonChem 31,700 DN 4,200

LG Energy Solution 539,000 UP 13,000

HtlShilla 85,800 DN 400

Hanmi Science 34,250 DN 1,050

TaihanElecWire 12,280 DN 20

Hyundai M&F INS 28,050 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY392 50 DN150

HyundaiEng&Const 34,100 0

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,150 DN 150

Hanwha 24,800 DN 300

DB HiTek 51,300 DN 900

CJ 70,900 UP 300

LX INT 31,450 DN 1,100

KEPCO KPS 33,300 UP 200

LG H&H 435,000 DN 9,500

LGCHEM 573,000 UP 5,000

KEPCO E&C 66,200 UP 100

ShinhanGroup 34,950 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,950 DN 150

HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,200 0

LGELECTRONICS 98,700 UP 100

Celltrion 143,400 DN 1,700

TKG Huchems 21,550 UP 50

JB Financial Group 8,640 UP 10

DAEWOONG PHARM 106,400 DN 900

HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,600 UP 200

KIH 51,000 UP 600

GS 37,800 DN 500

LIG Nex1 77,600 UP 200

Fila Holdings 36,550 UP 550

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,400 UP 300

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,100 UP 50

HANWHA LIFE 2,230 DN 70

AMOREPACIFIC 118,700 DN 1,300

FOOSUNG 11,630 DN 70

SK Innovation 177,000 UP 1,000

POONGSAN 34,200 DN 250

KBFinancialGroup 52,200 UP 400

(MORE)