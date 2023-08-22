KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 20,350 DN 300
Youngone Corp 56,100 DN 800
CSWIND 63,500 DN 1,900
GKL 15,700 DN 10
KOLON IND 50,700 UP 400
HanmiPharm 293,500 DN 11,500
SD Biosensor 12,350 UP 30
Meritz Financial 50,000 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 6,560 DN 20
DGB Financial Group 7,310 UP 30
emart 72,700 UP 400
KOLMAR KOREA 55,500 DN 1,100
PIAM 28,050 DN 450
HANJINKAL 43,150 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 84,800 DN 700
DoubleUGames 42,250 DN 400
HL MANDO 41,800 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 773,000 DN 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 55,000 UP 500
Netmarble 42,900 DN 250
KRAFTON 157,500 DN 800
HD HYUNDAI 58,800 DN 300
ORION 123,200 DN 4,200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,400 DN 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,080 DN 210
BGF Retail 161,800 DN 600
SKCHEM 61,600 DN 100
HDC-OP 10,110 DN 20
HYOSUNG TNC 320,500 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 435,500 UP 12,500
HANILCMT 12,130 DN 140
SKBS 76,600 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 DN 10
KakaoBank 25,550 DN 100
HYBE 236,000 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 89,900 UP 2,400
DL E&C 29,600 DN 150
kakaopay 43,800 UP 100
K Car 11,900 UP 150
SKSQUARE 44,250 UP 100
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
S. Korean Navy to join multinational Indo-Pacific humanitarian exercise
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
Klinsmann proud of Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae as 'ambassadors of Korean football'
-
'Child prodigy' drops out of high school due to bullying, his father says
-
S. Korea explained to China results of trilateral summit through diplomatic channels: Seoul FM
-
(LEAD) N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of outbreak of 'thermonuclear war'