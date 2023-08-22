Top court upholds 30-yr term for online streamer over murder, abandoning body of his viewer
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The top court finalized a 30-year prison term for an online streamer accused of habitually beating a viewer while confining him at his home for two months, then abandoning his body after he died, judicial officials said Tuesday.
The man in his 20s, along with his accomplices, were found guilty of repeatedly attacking the victim at his home from January to March last year, eventually killing him, then leaving the body at a nearby vacant lot in Suwon, just south of Seoul.
The gang, who reportedly met each other through the online streamer's channel, threatened the victim to stop him leaving the house and stopped him from reporting for help.
The victim had been living with the online streamer after running away from home in mid-January.
The Supreme Court upheld a lower court's prison sentence of 30 years and retained the order mandating the man to wear an electronic monitoring device for 15 years.
