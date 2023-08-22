Hanwha Ocean shares dip after news on rights offer

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Shares in South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean Co. sank more than 5 percent Tuesday following a news report of a massive rights offering.

Hanwha Ocean shares finished at 35,850 won (US$26.80) on the country's main stock market, down 5.03 percent from the prior day's close, after tumbling 8.61 percent at one point.

The plunge came after a news report Tuesday that Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., was seeking to raise some 2.5 trillion won through a share sale, or nearly 30 percent of the shipyard's market capitalization.

A rights offer usually drives down the share price of a company as it lowers existing shareholder's stakes.

Shares in other affiliates of Hanwha Group, which hold stakes in Hanwha Ocean, were also hurt by the news report.

Hanwha Aerospace, the defense arm of the seventh-largest conglomerate in South Korea, ended flat at 108,900 won after tumbling about 4.7 percent shortly after the market open. Hanwha Aerospace owned 24.08 percent of Hanwha Ocean as of end-June.

Hanwha Systems, a defense and ICT unit of Hanwha with a 12.04 percent interest in Hanwha Ocean, saw its shares close 1.58 percent down at 13,080 won.

In a regulatory filing, Hanwha Ocean said Tuesday it has yet make a decision, though it is considering various ways of raising investment funds, including a rights offering.



A liquefied natural gas carrier built by Hanwha Ocean Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



