S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 22, 2023
All News 16:34 August 22, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.514 3.510 +0.4
2-year TB 3.793 3.796 -0.3
3-year TB 3.802 3.795 +0.7
10-year TB 3.986 3.973 +1.3
2-year MSB 3.801 3.792 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.569 4.563 +0.6
91-day CD 3.700 3.700 0.0
(END)
