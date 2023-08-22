Environmental groups protest Japan's Fukushima water release plan

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean environmental groups staged protests Tuesday following Japan's announcement of a plan to begin dumping radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean this week.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier in the day that Japan will begin releasing the water Thursday.

A coalition of civic groups campaigning against the discharge held a press conference in front of the Japanese Embassy in central Seoul, calling for the withdrawal of the plan.

"Despite experts' testimonies that question the safety of dumping Fukushima's contaminated water and calls for clear alternatives, the Japanese government is pushing for the cheapest and most convenient ocean dumping," the group said in a statement during the event.

They also criticized the South Korean government for taking no action to protect the health and safety of its citizens and instead advocating for the ocean disposal plan.



Protesters chant slogans during a rally in front of the Japanese Embassy in central Seoul, on Aug. 22, 2023, condemning Japan's plan to release radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. (Yonhap)

Earlier in the day, the Asian Citizens' Center for Environment and Health and the Korea Federation for Environmental Movements also held a press conference at the same location.

"The act of dumping nuclear contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean will turn the common asset and future of humanity into a nuclear waste dump," they said in a statement.

They warned they would launch a boycott of Japanese products if Japan goes ahead with the plan.

Greenpeace Korea also issued a statement, condemning what it called "an irresponsible announcement that could cause irreversible disaster."

The organization stated that the ocean discharge of radioactive waste generated by the nuclear accident is unprecedented and poses a serious threat to the marine ecosystem and human safety.

"It is a threat to the survival rights of residents of Pacific coastal countries, including Japanese fishermen, and a violation of international maritime law," it added.

Meanwhile, the Seoul government said Tuesday it sees no scientific or technical problems with the release plan, which the International Atomic Energy Agency endorsed last month.

(END)