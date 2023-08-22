Kyobo Securities to raise 250 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Kyobo Securities Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 250 billion won(US$187.2 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 49.3 million common shares at a price of 5,070 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

