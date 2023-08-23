PSG's Lee Kang-in to miss Sept. friendlies with injury, questionable for Asian Games
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Lee Kang-in will miss September friendly matches due to an injury, while his status for the Asian Games later in the month is also in doubt.
PSG announced on their website Tuesday (France time) that Lee will "remain in treatment until at least the end of the international break" with a left quadriceps injury. The French club did not provide further details on when Lee sustained the injury.
Lee, who signed with PSG during the summer transfer window, has appeared in each of the club's first two Ligue 1 matches of the season so far. There were no reports of injury following the most recent match against Toulouse on Saturday.
The French league will go on hiatus from Sept. 4 to 16, with the next FIFA international window set for Sept. 4-12.
In a Zoom interview with South Korean media last week, South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann said he would call up Lee for the Taegeuk Warriors' next two friendlies: against Wales in the Welsh capital of Cardiff on Sept. 7, and against Saudi Arabia in Newcastle, England, on Sept. 12.
The plan for Klinsmann was then to send Lee to Hangzhou, China, for the Asian Games, where South Korea will try to win their fourth consecutive gold medal. The Asiad tournament is open to players under the age of 24, with each team allowed to carry a maximum three overage players.
Lee, 22, was named to the Asian Games squad in July but he has yet to play a match or even train with South Korea's under-24 national team, coached by Hwan Sun-hong.
Since the Asian Games are not part of the FIFA calendar, clubs are not under any obligation to release their players for this event. Klinsmann noted during last week's interview that Lee had a clause in his contract with PSG that would force the French club to send him to the Asian Games.
The stipulation, though, would all be for naught unless Lee can get healthy in time for the Asian Games. South Korea's first group stage match is Sept. 19 against Kuwait, followed by Thailand on Sept. 21 and Bahrain on Sept. 24.
If Lee can help South Korea to the gold medal in China, he will earn an exemption from his mandatory military service, which will then set him up for an uninterrupted club career. Two other South Korean stars based in Europe, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich, both earned military service exemptions after winning the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
S. Korean Navy to join multinational Indo-Pacific humanitarian exercise
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
Klinsmann proud of Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae as 'ambassadors of Korean football'
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of outbreak of 'thermonuclear war'
-
Prosecution books opposition leader Lee over illegal money transfers to North Korea