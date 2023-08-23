Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Japan to release radioactive water Thursday with no safety guarantee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan to release radioactive water Thursday; S. Korea says 'will request suspension if different from plan' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Gyun-ryong named new Supreme Court chief justice (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Gyun-ryong named new Supreme Court chief justice (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Conservative judge named new Supreme Court chief justice (Segye Times)
-- Judge critical of 'politicization of courts' named new chief justice (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Expanded transportation network paradoxically intensifies woes over commute (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Gyun-ryong nominated as new supreme justice, accelerating rightward shift in judicial branch (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Gyun-ryong nominated as new chief justice (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China crisis spills over into real economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea to 'request immediate suspension of radioactive water release in case of problem' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea granted visits to IAEA office (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan (Korea Herald)
-- Opposition party, civic groups up in arms over Fukushima discharge (Korea Times)
