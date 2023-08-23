Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 August 23, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/25 Rain 70

Incheon 27/25 Rain 70

Suwon 28/24 Rain 80

Cheongju 30/25 Rain 80

Daejeon 31/24 Rain 90

Chuncheon 27/24 Rain 80

Gangneung 32/26 Rain 80

Jeonju 30/25 Rain 70

Gwangju 30/25 Rain 90

Jeju 32/27 Rain 80

Daegu 33/25 Sunny 60

Busan 32/26 Rain 10

