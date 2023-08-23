Seoul shares open lower ahead of Nvidia's earnings results
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened lower Wednesday as investors await U.S. chipmaking giant Nvidia Corp.'s earnings results.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.0 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,510.74 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, Wall Street closed mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.51 percent but the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inching up 0.06 percent.
Nvidia's earnings results will likely have broader implications for stock markets as the tech stock accounts for more than 3 percent of the S&P 500, analysts said.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. fell 1.1 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. declined 0.3 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. shed 0.4 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution was down 0.7 percent.
Among gainers, market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.2 percent, No. 2 wireless services provider KT Corp. climbed 0.5 percent, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. gained 0.1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,338.65 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 3.15 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
Frieze Seoul to hold 2nd art fair next month alongside Kiaf Seoul
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Prosecution books opposition leader Lee over illegal money transfers to North Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea issues maritime safety warnings over N.K. satellite launch plan
-
(LEAD) Japan to start Fukushima water release Thursday