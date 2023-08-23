Kia to launch Ray EV in S. Korea next month
All News 09:56 August 23, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Wednesday it will launch an electrified version of the Ray mini car in the domestic market next month.
The Ray EV comes with a 35.2kWh battery pack and can travel up to 233 kilometers on a single charge, the company said in a statement.
It is equipped with safety features, such as the lane keeping assist and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist systems.
The mini EV model is priced at 28 million to 30 million won (US$20,900-22,000), depending on options.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
(Yonhap interview) Solid-state batteries, software essential for bigger share in EV era
Most Saved
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
Frieze Seoul to hold 2nd art fair next month alongside Kiaf Seoul
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea issues maritime safety warnings over N.K. satellite launch plan
-
Prosecution books opposition leader Lee over illegal money transfers to North Korea
-
(LEAD) Japan to start Fukushima water release Thursday