Kia to launch Ray EV in S. Korea next month

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Wednesday it will launch an electrified version of the Ray mini car in the domestic market next month.

The Ray EV comes with a 35.2kWh battery pack and can travel up to 233 kilometers on a single charge, the company said in a statement.

It is equipped with safety features, such as the lane keeping assist and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist systems.

The mini EV model is priced at 28 million to 30 million won (US$20,900-22,000), depending on options.



This undated file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows the Ray EV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



