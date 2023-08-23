Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Ocean to raise 2 tln won via stock sale

15:46 August 23, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Ocean Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 2 trillion won(US$1.5 billion). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 89.48 million common shares at a price of 22,350 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
