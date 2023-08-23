(LEAD) Hanwha Ocean to raise 2 tln won via stock sale
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with details; ADDS company's logo image)
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean Co. said Wednesday it will raise 2 trillion won (US$1.5 billion) via a rights offering to secure funds for facility investments and other purposes.
Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME), will issue some 89.48 million common shares at a price of 22,350 won per share, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Existing shareholders will be allowed to apply to buy new shares between Nov. 8 and 9, with the subscription period for public investors slated for Nov. 13 and 14.
Hanwha Ocean said the proceeds from the stock sale will be used to secure a foothold in overseas defense markets and advancing its shipbuilding technologies, including the development of an eco-friendly propulsion system and green vessels.
In particular, about 900 billion won will be spent to establish an overseas production base and develop top-of-the-line technologies, it added.
Hanwha Ocean said the company is targeting to register an operating profit of 5 trillion won on sales of 30 trillion won by 2040 through such investments.
In May, Hanwha Ocean set sail as the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's No. 7 conglomerate Hanwha Group after obtaining regulatory approval for its purchase of a 49.3 percent stake in DSME and managerial control.
Hanwha Ocean shares closed down 1.81 percent at 35,200 won on the main stock market Wednesday, underperforming the broader market's 0.14 percent loss.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
Frieze Seoul to hold 2nd art fair next month alongside Kiaf Seoul
-
S. Korea to hold first air raid exercise in 6 years
-
(4th LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
U.S. will continue to counter N. Korean provocations, including space launch: Pentagon
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
S. Korea says it is monitoring full-fledged border reopening by N. Korea