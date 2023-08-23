N. Korea joins China trade fair in another sign of border reopening
SHENYANG, China, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea opened booths for visitors at a Chinese trade fair Wednesday, in another sign the North is reopening its border after more than three years of strict COVID-19 restrictions.
North Korea's participation at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, the capital city of China's Jilin province, which shares a border with the North, came a day after a North Korean commercial flight arrived in Beijing.
It marked the resumption of commercial flights connecting the two nations after a hiatus of more than 3 1/2 years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Korea installed booths to promote the country and its products at the fair, where other countries in the region, including South Korea, Russia and Japan, are taking part for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19.
Ku Yong-hyok, the North's consul general in the Chinese city of Shenyang, appeared at the event, marking his first official public appearance in three years and seven months since the pandemic hit China.
Yun Jong-ho, the North's minister of external economic relations, sent a written congratulatory message saying that Pyongyang "will strengthen and develop a solidarity of friendship and cooperation with all countries in the world that respect its autonomy."
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
Frieze Seoul to hold 2nd art fair next month alongside Kiaf Seoul
-
S. Korea to hold first air raid exercise in 6 years
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
(4th LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
U.S. will continue to counter N. Korean provocations, including space launch: Pentagon
-
Prosecution books opposition leader Lee over illegal money transfers to North Korea