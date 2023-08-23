KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KIA CORP. 78,700 DN 100
F&F 98,800 DN 1,900
Hanssem 57,700 DN 800
SKSQUARE 43,350 DN 900
HYBE 234,000 DN 2,000
K Car 11,920 UP 20
SK ie technology 85,900 DN 4,000
LG Energy Solution 525,000 DN 14,000
YoulchonChem 31,450 DN 250
DL E&C 29,850 UP 250
kakaopay 43,250 DN 550
HANWHA AEROSPACE 112,300 UP 3,400
S-1 53,800 DN 900
Mobis 227,000 DN 3,000
SD Biosensor 11,240 DN 1,110
IS DONGSEO 32,400 UP 2,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,800 DN 1,100
MS IND 19,290 DN 210
OCI Holdings 96,800 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 96,600 DN 1,300
KorZinc 470,000 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 8,210 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 82,700 DN 1,100
S-Oil 72,900 0
LG Innotek 255,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 127,800 DN 2,300
HMM 17,160 DN 40
HYUNDAI WIA 56,600 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 115,700 DN 900
SKC 88,400 DN 2,600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,700 UP 40
COWAY 42,000 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,700 DN 100
IBK 10,510 UP 50
DONGSUH 17,520 DN 110
SamsungEng 35,850 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 103,900 UP 300
PanOcean 4,310 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 29,300 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 18,910 DN 120
