SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KIA CORP. 78,700 DN 100

F&F 98,800 DN 1,900

Hanssem 57,700 DN 800

SKSQUARE 43,350 DN 900

HYBE 234,000 DN 2,000

K Car 11,920 UP 20

SK ie technology 85,900 DN 4,000

LG Energy Solution 525,000 DN 14,000

YoulchonChem 31,450 DN 250

DL E&C 29,850 UP 250

kakaopay 43,250 DN 550

HANWHA AEROSPACE 112,300 UP 3,400

S-1 53,800 DN 900

Mobis 227,000 DN 3,000

SD Biosensor 11,240 DN 1,110

IS DONGSEO 32,400 UP 2,400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,800 DN 1,100

MS IND 19,290 DN 210

OCI Holdings 96,800 DN 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 96,600 DN 1,300

KorZinc 470,000 DN 3,500

SamsungHvyInd 8,210 DN 80

HyundaiMipoDock 82,700 DN 1,100

S-Oil 72,900 0

LG Innotek 255,500 DN 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 127,800 DN 2,300

HMM 17,160 DN 40

HYUNDAI WIA 56,600 DN 300

KumhoPetrochem 115,700 DN 900

SKC 88,400 DN 2,600

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,700 UP 40

COWAY 42,000 DN 700

LOTTE SHOPPING 69,700 DN 100

IBK 10,510 UP 50

DONGSUH 17,520 DN 110

SamsungEng 35,850 UP 300

SAMSUNG C&T 103,900 UP 300

PanOcean 4,310 DN 60

SAMSUNG CARD 29,300 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 18,910 DN 120

(MORE)