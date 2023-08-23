LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,700 UP 200

KT 32,600 UP 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16590 DN210

LOTTE TOUR 15,030 UP 30

LG Uplus 10,200 UP 20

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 UP 1,500

KT&G 86,000 UP 300

Doosan Enerbility 16,380 UP 390

Doosanfc 23,700 DN 350

LG Display 13,180 DN 40

SK 141,900 DN 100

Hanon Systems 9,650 UP 170

ZINUS 25,450 DN 300

Hanchem 169,500 DN 3,900

DWS 33,950 DN 550

KEPCO 18,090 UP 140

SamsungSecu 36,650 DN 150

KG DONGBU STL 7,530 DN 140

SKTelecom 47,200 UP 50

HyundaiElev 49,300 UP 2,400

SAMSUNG SDS 135,800 UP 1,100

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,600 UP 550

KUMHOTIRE 4,775 DN 15

ShinpoongPharm 16,780 DN 290

Handsome 18,280 DN 120

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp476 50 DN2450

Asiana Airlines 10,830 UP 20

TaihanElecWire 12,230 DN 50

Hyundai M&F INS 28,600 UP 550

Kumyang 123,900 DN 5,700

Daesang 18,090 UP 10

SKNetworks 6,830 UP 250

ORION Holdings 15,290 UP 120

Kangwonland 15,350 DN 10

NAVER 215,500 DN 5,500

Kakao 48,900 UP 250

Kogas 24,050 UP 200

SamsungF&MIns 254,500 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 0

NCsoft 246,000 DN 10,500

(MORE)