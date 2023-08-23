KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,700 UP 200
KT 32,600 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16590 DN210
LOTTE TOUR 15,030 UP 30
LG Uplus 10,200 UP 20
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 UP 1,500
KT&G 86,000 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 16,380 UP 390
Doosanfc 23,700 DN 350
LG Display 13,180 DN 40
SK 141,900 DN 100
Hanon Systems 9,650 UP 170
ZINUS 25,450 DN 300
Hanchem 169,500 DN 3,900
DWS 33,950 DN 550
KEPCO 18,090 UP 140
SamsungSecu 36,650 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 7,530 DN 140
SKTelecom 47,200 UP 50
HyundaiElev 49,300 UP 2,400
SAMSUNG SDS 135,800 UP 1,100
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,600 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 4,775 DN 15
ShinpoongPharm 16,780 DN 290
Handsome 18,280 DN 120
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp476 50 DN2450
Asiana Airlines 10,830 UP 20
TaihanElecWire 12,230 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 28,600 UP 550
Kumyang 123,900 DN 5,700
Daesang 18,090 UP 10
SKNetworks 6,830 UP 250
ORION Holdings 15,290 UP 120
Kangwonland 15,350 DN 10
NAVER 215,500 DN 5,500
Kakao 48,900 UP 250
Kogas 24,050 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 254,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 0
NCsoft 246,000 DN 10,500
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
Frieze Seoul to hold 2nd art fair next month alongside Kiaf Seoul
S. Korea to hold first air raid exercise in 6 years
(4th LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
U.S. will continue to counter N. Korean provocations, including space launch: Pentagon
Prosecution books opposition leader Lee over illegal money transfers to North Korea