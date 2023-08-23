KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,000 DN 900
COSMAX 139,800 UP 800
KIWOOM 97,700 UP 100
Hanwha Ocean 35,200 DN 650
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,960 DN 170
DWEC 4,410 DN 45
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 77,200 DN 2,100
CJ CheilJedang 305,000 UP 4,500
SamyangFood 186,400 UP 5,400
KEPCO KPS 33,400 UP 100
LG H&H 431,500 DN 3,500
LGCHEM 562,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 66,700 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 35,050 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,050 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,700 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 98,600 DN 100
Celltrion 141,500 DN 1,900
TKG Huchems 21,450 DN 100
JB Financial Group 8,700 UP 60
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,900 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,800 UP 1,200
KIH 50,700 DN 300
POONGSAN 34,200 0
KBFinancialGroup 52,600 UP 400
Hansae 18,950 DN 1,400
Youngone Corp 55,100 DN 1,000
CSWIND 64,700 UP 1,200
GKL 15,800 UP 100
KOLON IND 51,000 UP 300
HanmiPharm 292,500 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 50,900 UP 900
BNK Financial Group 6,610 UP 50
DGB Financial Group 7,270 DN 40
emart 73,200 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY389 00 DN350
KOLMAR KOREA 56,100 UP 600
PIAM 27,950 DN 100
HANJINKAL 42,350 DN 800
CHONGKUNDANG 85,400 UP 600
