DoubleUGames 42,450 UP 200

GS 37,900 UP 100

LIG Nex1 78,400 UP 800

Fila Holdings 37,050 UP 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,600 DN 800

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,800 UP 700

HANWHA LIFE 2,235 UP 5

AMOREPACIFIC 122,100 UP 3,400

FOOSUNG 11,290 DN 340

SK Innovation 173,500 DN 3,500

HL MANDO 41,350 DN 450

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 763,000 DN 10,000

Doosan Bobcat 54,200 DN 800

Netmarble 42,250 DN 650

KRAFTON 156,700 DN 800

HD HYUNDAI 59,000 UP 200

ORION 129,100 UP 5,900

ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,050 DN 350

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,130 UP 50

BGF Retail 162,800 UP 1,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,150 0

HyundaiEng&Const 34,250 UP 150

SKCHEM 61,000 DN 600

HDC-OP 10,120 UP 10

HYOSUNG TNC 317,000 DN 3,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 428,500 DN 7,000

HANILCMT 12,130 0

SKBS 73,700 DN 2,900

WooriFinancialGroup 11,570 UP 120

KakaoBank 25,600 UP 50

SKBP 85,300 DN 900

KCC 197,900 UP 900

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES120 60 0 DN1500

LS 110,100 DN 200

AmoreG 30,350 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 187,500 DN 400

Daewoong 13,870 0

TaekwangInd 583,000 UP 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,290 DN 30

KAL 23,300 0

(MORE)