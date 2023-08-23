KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DoubleUGames 42,450 UP 200
GS 37,900 UP 100
LIG Nex1 78,400 UP 800
Fila Holdings 37,050 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,600 DN 800
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,800 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,235 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 122,100 UP 3,400
FOOSUNG 11,290 DN 340
SK Innovation 173,500 DN 3,500
HL MANDO 41,350 DN 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 763,000 DN 10,000
Doosan Bobcat 54,200 DN 800
Netmarble 42,250 DN 650
KRAFTON 156,700 DN 800
HD HYUNDAI 59,000 UP 200
ORION 129,100 UP 5,900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,050 DN 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,130 UP 50
BGF Retail 162,800 UP 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,150 0
HyundaiEng&Const 34,250 UP 150
SKCHEM 61,000 DN 600
HDC-OP 10,120 UP 10
HYOSUNG TNC 317,000 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 428,500 DN 7,000
HANILCMT 12,130 0
SKBS 73,700 DN 2,900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,570 UP 120
KakaoBank 25,600 UP 50
SKBP 85,300 DN 900
KCC 197,900 UP 900
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES120 60 0 DN1500
LS 110,100 DN 200
AmoreG 30,350 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 187,500 DN 400
Daewoong 13,870 0
TaekwangInd 583,000 UP 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,290 DN 30
KAL 23,300 0
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
Frieze Seoul to hold 2nd art fair next month alongside Kiaf Seoul
-
S. Korea to hold first air raid exercise in 6 years
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
(4th LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
U.S. will continue to counter N. Korean provocations, including space launch: Pentagon
-
Prosecution books opposition leader Lee over illegal money transfers to North Korea