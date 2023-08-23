KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK hynix 116,000 DN 500
Youngpoong 511,000 DN 2,000
Hanwha 24,650 DN 150
HDKSOE 113,300 UP 300
GS Retail 23,400 DN 250
Ottogi 366,000 DN 4,000
HtlShilla 85,600 DN 200
Hanmi Science 33,950 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 146,200 UP 2,300
LG Corp. 81,500 UP 300
POSCO FUTURE M 422,000 DN 16,000
Boryung 8,800 DN 90
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,700 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,700 UP 250
Shinsegae 198,300 UP 1,000
Nongshim 460,000 DN 4,000
SGBC 50,200 UP 250
Hyosung 61,500 DN 100
LOTTE 24,550 0
GCH Corp 13,710 DN 140
LotteChilsung 133,700 DN 2,100
COSMOCHEM 42,800 DN 700
POSCO Holdings 551,000 DN 9,000
DB INSURANCE 81,800 UP 2,500
SLCORP 34,750 UP 50
Yuhan 75,000 UP 1,500
SamsungElec 67,100 UP 500
NHIS 10,450 UP 120
GC Corp 115,000 DN 1,700
GS E&C 13,940 UP 70
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 586,000 DN 12,000
KPIC 113,600 DN 600
HITEJINRO 19,110 DN 230
CJ LOGISTICS 79,500 UP 300
DOOSAN 105,800 UP 100
DL 37,600 UP 450
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,810 DN 150
DB HiTek 51,600 UP 300
CJ 68,100 DN 2,800
LX INT 30,950 DN 500
(END)
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
Frieze Seoul to hold 2nd art fair next month alongside Kiaf Seoul
S. Korea to hold first air raid exercise in 6 years
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
(4th LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
U.S. will continue to counter N. Korean provocations, including space launch: Pentagon
Prosecution books opposition leader Lee over illegal money transfers to North Korea