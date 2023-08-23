Japan eyeing Fukushima water release from 1 p.m. Thursday: Kyodo

TOKYO, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Japan is discussing releasing treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant as early as from 1 p.m. Thursday, according a Japanese media report Wednesday.

According to Japan's Kyodo News, the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) have been in talks to discharge the water from the Fukushima plant starting Thursday afternoon.

Japan's local authorities have been verifying whether the water was being properly diluted as planned since Tuesday. TEPCO has transported some 1 ton of treated water to a dilution facility and has mixed them with 1,200 tons of seawater.



This photo shows the advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), unveiled to foreign reporters on Feb. 2, 2023. TEPCO planned to discharge treated water from the damaged power station starting as early as this spring despite global concerns. However, the ALPS is not capable of removing tritium from the polluted water (Yonhap)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tuesday that the release of Fukushima water will begin Thursday. Last month, the International Atomic Energy Agency gave final approval to the discharge plan, saying it meets international standards.

South Korea said it sees no scientific or technical problems with Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled plant into the ocean.

Seoul has said it plans to request that the discharge be stopped immediately if the concentration of radioactive material in the water exceeds standard levels and that Japan promptly inform South Korea.

The neighboring governments have also agreed to establish a "double hotline" between their regulatory and diplomatic authorities to swiftly share information in case of an abnormal situation at the discharge facilities.

