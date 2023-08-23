(LEAD) Japan eyeing Fukushima water release from 1 p.m. Thursday: Kyodo
(ATTN: CHANGES dateline; UPDATES with South Korean official's remarks in last 2 paras)
SEOUL/TOKYO, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Japan is discussing releasing treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant as early as from 1 p.m. Thursday, according a Japanese media report Wednesday.
According to Japan's Kyodo News, the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) have been in talks to discharge the water from the Fukushima plant starting Thursday afternoon.
Japan's local authorities have been verifying whether the water was being properly diluted as planned since Tuesday. TEPCO has transported some 1 ton of treated water to a dilution facility and has mixed them with 1,200 tons of seawater.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tuesday that the release of Fukushima water will begin Thursday. Last month, the International Atomic Energy Agency gave final approval to the discharge plan, saying it meets international standards.
South Korea said it sees no scientific or technical problems with Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled plant into the ocean.
Seoul has said it plans to request that the discharge be stopped immediately if the concentration of radioactive material in the water exceeds standard levels and that Japan promptly inform South Korea.
The neighboring governments have also agreed to establish a "double hotline" between their regulatory and diplomatic authorities to swiftly share information in case of an abnormal situation at the discharge facilities.
Later Wednesday, a South Korean official said the government will make thorough preparations, under the assumption that the water release plan could commence at any time.
"We would be aware of the water release once it actually begins," said Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, during a daily briefing on the Fukushima issue.
